Neb Sarai triple murder Complainant son killed whole family was upset with father's scolding sibling rivalry

New Delhi: In a major revealation in the bone-chilling triple murder case in Delhi's Neb Sarai, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the son, who is also the complainnat in the case is the main accused in the killing of his mother, father and sister.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern range, SK Jain, said that accused Arjun's relations was not good with his family members, and the motive behind the accused's crime was be feeling "humiliated" by his father's scolding and "sibling rivalry."

A man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai on Wednesday. Earlier, it was believed that the fourth member of the family, the son was out for a walk at the time of the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Jain said, "At the scene of the crime, there was no sign of theft and forced entry, and the bodies were found on the bed. It was clear that it was not a case of robbery or burglary. Footage from all CCTV cameras was examined."

He further mentioned that Arjun, the main complainant and son, started to reveal facts when he was questioned by the Police.

"Slowly, we could see contradictions in his statements. In the end, he confessed to the murder of his father, mother and sister. Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good. His father was an ex-serviceman. He used an Army knife to commit the crime. The motive behind the murders was that the man used to feel humiliated by his father scolding him. The second reason was sibling rivalry. In anger, he planned to kill them and selected December 4 as the date to commit the crime as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents," the Joint CP said.

SK Jain also mentioned that the accused had fresh injuries on his hand and he was unable to explain how it happened.

"He murdered the three of them at around five in the morning. He had created an alibi that he is a sportsperson and goes for exercise every morning etc. Further investigation is going on," he said.

Speaking to ANI, the Joint CP elaborated on the details of the investigation.

"First call was received at 0653 hours from Arjun, the son of the deceased. At the scene of the crime, there was no sign of theft or forced entry. It was clear that it was not a case of robbery, burglary or forced entry,," SP Jain told ANI.

"On examining Arjun, a number of contradictions were found in his statements. There were fresh injury marks also on his hand. During examination, Arjun admitted to the crime. Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good. The motive behind the murders was that he used to feel humiliated by his father scolding him. The second reason was sibling rivalry. He selected Dec 4 as the date to commit the crime as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents," he added.

Earlier, a neighbor said that this was the first time that such an incident happened in the area.

"We came here after hearing noise. After we reach, the son told us that he went out for a morning walk and when he returned he saw, his parents and sister has been stabbed to death and blood has spanned all around. He told us that they it was their marriage anniversary and he went after wishing them. This has happened for the first time in Deoli village," a neighbour said. (ANI)