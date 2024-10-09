MP: Case registered against unidentified person after square iron angle found on railway track near Gwalior, probe on

Gwalior: A case was registered against an unidentified person after a square iron angle was found on a railway track near Birla Nagar Railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district in the early hours of Tuesday, a railway official said.

A driver of a goods train running on the track saw the iron angle lying on it near Birla Nagar railway station as the train was moving slowly and informed authorities concerned about the matter.

"On October 8, at 4:30 AM, a memo from the Deputy Station Manager, Gwalior Railway Station was received by GRP Police Station, Gwalior which was taken into investigation. After that, Railway officials, employees and RPF staff reached the scene of the incident at Birla Nagar Railway station. Upon investigation, it was found that the driver of the goods train had given information about placing a square iron angle on the railway track," said MP Thakkar, incharge of Government Railway Police (GRP) station, Gwalior.

Following which, a case has been registered against an unknown person under the relevant sections of the Railway Act and further investigation is underway. Efforts are on to search for the unknown accused, he added.

—ANI