CBI arrests three accused for demanding and accepting bribe through G-pay from complainant

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals, including the Chief Depot Material Superintendent (CDMS), a Ward Officer of Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, and a private person, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs30,000 from the complainant, a promoter of a Mumbai-based company, in exchange for clearing consignments supplied by his firm, according to a CBI press release.

A case was registered by the CBI against the three accused, including the CDMS, the Ward Officer of Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, and a private individual.

It is alleged that the officers from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, demanded a bribe for approving items (safety spectacles) supplied by the complainant's trading firm, based in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, in response to an online tender floated by the factory. The complainant had already dispatched a bulk supply of the items in compliance with the purchase order.

Further allegations suggest that the complainant received several telephonic calls from the accused public servants, persistently demanding a bribe for the approval of his material. After the complainant allegedly ignored their demands, he received a letter of rejection for one of the items from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, on August 28, 2024. Subsequently, the complainant reportedly received more calls from the accused, demanding a bribe for the approval of the items supplied by his firm.

The CBI laid a trap, during which the complainant transferred Rs30,000 via G-pay to the account of a private person, as directed by the accused public servants. Both public servants confirmed the receipt of the bribe. Consequently, all three accused were arrested by the CBI in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, and produced before the Raebareli Court, which granted transit remand. The accused were later presented before the Special CBI Court in Mumbai and remanded to police custody until October 11, 2024.

The CBI also conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused in Raebareli, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents. The investigation is ongoing.

—ANI