Maharashtra: Byculla Police register case against delivery boy for sending obscene messages to woman

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident from Mumbai’s Byculla area, a woman has filed a complaint alleging constant harassment, stalking, and threats from an unknown delivery boy who repeatedly sent her obscene messages. The Byculla Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

According to the complaint, on September 23, the woman, identified as Parinaaz, ordered groceries through an app. Around 4 p.m., a delivery boy arrived at her residence to hand over the items. However, when a few products were missing, he took her mobile number, claiming he would return with a refund. The next day, he called her from the same number to discuss the refund. The woman mistook the call for a normal call, she thanked him and ended the conversation.

Soon after, the accused saved her WhatsApp number and began sending her obscene messages. The woman did not respond and immediately informed her husband. Despite her silence, the messages continued. On September 28, the accused again sent her lewd messages. When the family warned him that the matter would be reported to the police, he claimed he was blocking her number and leaving for his village.

However, on November 19, 2025, the accused resumed the harassment, this time using a new number. He sent her WhatsApp messages proposing to meet her alone. When she warned him to stop, he responded with threats. Unable to tolerate the ongoing harassment and stalking, the woman approached the police. Officers have begun investigating the matter, and efforts to trace the accused are underway.

A similar incident was reported in South Mumbai earlier this year. On October 29, the Colaba Police arrested a 43-year-old delivery boy for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl inside a residential building. An FIR was registered against the accused at the Colaba Police Station.

According to that complaint, the 35-year-old mother of the child, who works as a domestic help and resides in Colaba, reported that the incident occurred on October 26 around 7 p.m. The accused, identified as Imran Mohammad Sherkhan (43), a delivery worker residing in Cuffe Parade, allegedly approached the minor under the pretext of asking for an address. He then kissed her on the cheek and neck, pinched her lips, and behaved in a manner that outraged her modesty. The child immediately informed her mother, who contacted the police. A case was promptly registered, and the accused was taken into custody.

--IANS