Four drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

Jammu: Four drug peddlers were arrested in the rural area of Jammu, and a heroin-like substance, a car, a motorcycle and an electronic weighing scale were seized from their possession, police said on Saturday.

A police statement said, "In a major success against drug trafficking, Jammu (Rural) Police achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of four drug peddlers and the recovery of heroin-like substance, one car, one motorcycle, and an electronic weighing scale".

The operation was conducted under the overall supervision of SP Rural, SDPO Nagrota, and SHO Police Station Jhajjar Kotli.

During routine patrolling, a team from Police Post Manwal, led by its in-charge PSI Bhawani Singh and assisted by other officials, received credible information that four individuals were roaming in the area with the intent to sell contraband.

Acting swiftly, the team established a naka near Jindrah Road, Saloon.

The team intercepted a car and a motorcycle, and during the search, approximately 8 grams of a heroin-like substance were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Around 2.11 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from Rohit Jamwal, 1.55 grams from Abhishek Jamwal, 2.23 grams from Arvind Singh, and 2.23 grams from Aditya Singh, all residents of Jindrah, the police said.

Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Jhajjar Kotli for further investigation.

Jammu Police reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to eliminating the menace of drugs from society and appealed to the public to share any information regarding drug-related activities with the nearest police station.

The identity of the informants shall be kept confidential, the statement added.

Security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets. It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

