Five killed as truck collides with auto-rickshaw in Bihar

Patna: At least five people were killed on the spot and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Bihar's Sheikhpura district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Maninda village on the Sheikhpura–Sikandra Road, part of National Highway 33A.

Baliram Kumar Choudhary, SP of Sheikhpura district, confirmed the accident and said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at the Sadar Hospital, where the process was underway.

The collision was so devastating that the auto-rickshaw was completely mangled, forcing rescuers to use a JCB machine to retrieve the bodies trapped inside, the SP said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the auto-rickshaw was travelling towards Sheikhpura city when a truck, allegedly coming from the wrong direction at high speed, lost control and hit the passenger vehicle.

Due to the impact of the collision, the three-wheeler was pushed several feet away from the road.

A total of seven passengers were travelling in the auto-rickshaw.

Locals immediately rushed to the scene, pulled the injured and notified authorities, the police added.

Police teams from Barbigha and Sheikhpura police stations arrived promptly, cordoning off the area and clearing the route for traffic.

All critically injured victims were also taken to Sadar Hospital but were later referred to a higher medical centre in Pawapuri due to their serious condition.

The tragic incident triggered widespread anger in the region.

Residents accused the administration of negligence, saying such accidents occur frequently due to speeding, wrong-lane driving, overloaded vehicles, and poor road monitoring. They demanded strict action and better regulation of heavy vehicles on the highway.

Families of the deceased broke down upon learning of the sudden loss.

The district administration has initiated a detailed investigation into whether the truck driver was speeding or his negligence caused the accident.

Authorities are also considering compensation for the next of kin of the deceased.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS