Delhi Police constable dies in road rage incident, accused driver flees

New Delhi: A Delhi police constable was allegedly killed in a road rage incident after being hit by a car while he was going to the police station on his bike on Saturday night in Delhi's Nagaloi area, an official said.

The deceased had been identified as 30 years old Sandeep who was survived by his mother, wife and 5 year old son.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Sandeep spotted a car being driven recklessly on his way to Railway Road from Nangloi Police Station during duty hours and asked the driver to not drive harshly.

Following this, the car suddenly hit Constable Sandeep from behind and dragged him for about 10 metres before colliding with another car, said Delhi police.

At the time of the accident, the constable was reportedly dressed in civilian clothes in view of increased burglary in the area.

After the incident, Sandeep was immediately taken to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar but declared dead.

As per CCTV footage, Sandeep took a left turn in a 'gali' in Nagaloi area and indicated the car to slow down. On this, the car suddenly accelerated and hit the bike and dragged Sandeep with bike for about 10 metres and hit another parked car. Sandeep got head injuries leading to death, said police.

The driver of the car abandoned the car and fled from the spot following the incident. Police have recovered the car. A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

—ANI