CBI Registers FIR in Jodhpur Beautician Anita Chaudhary's Murder Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered a FIR into the murder case of a 50-year-old beautician, Anita Chaudhary, whose body was chopped and buried in a pit in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The FIR copy accessed by the ANI reads that on the request of the Rajasthan government the case has been transferred to CBI for further investigation.

Accordingly, investigation of FIR registered on October 31, 2024 under section of 103(1), 238(b),61(2)(a) and 87 of BNS, 2023 of police station Sardarpura, Jodhpur, City West, Rajasthan is taken up by re-registering the same as this Regular case, the document reads.

The agency has named Gulamudin Farooqui, Taiyab Ansari and Sunita as accused in the FIR.

On February 02, Jodhpur police submitted its chargesheet in the court in the Anita Chaudhary murder case.

Deceased Anita Chaudhary went missing on October 27 last year in Jodhpur. Anita's body, discovered on October 30, buried near Farooqui's residence. During questioning, Farooqui's wife, Abida, revealed that her husband had drugged and killed Anita. Later, Farooqui was arrested in Mumbai.

The deceased family demanded a CBI probe into the matter. (ANI)