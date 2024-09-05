Auto driver arrested for attempted rape of a Tribal woman in Telangana's Asifabad

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad (Telangana): An auto driver was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape and murder a woman belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

The victim is a resident of Devuguda village and was travelling to her mother's village in Soyanguda on August 31 when the incident occurred.

According to police, On August 31 a 45-year-old woman belonging to ST Gondu caste of Devuguda village was walking to Soyanguda, to her mother's village through Raghavapur, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle and was rushed to the hospital and later referred to Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad.

Later on September 1, her younger brother filed a complaint at Sirpur (U) Police Station, and subsequently a case was registered. During the investigation, the survivor in her statement to police narrated the ordeal, police added.

She stated that she boarded an auto belonging to the accused identified as Zainur Sonupatel from Zainur to go to her mother's home in Soyanguda.

As the auto was passing through Raghavapur the auto driver forced himself on her and tried to rape her. As she screamed and resisted the auto driver knocked her down and also thrashed her with a stick to kill her.

The driver threw her on the road thinking that she was dead and fled the spot. Later, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. DSP Sadayya Panthati also confirmed the incident.

Notably, following the incident tensions erupted in Jainoor under the district on Wednesday with an agitated mob attacking and torching commercial establishments during protests.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also raised concern over the communal tensions and wrote to Telangana DGP over the chaotic situation. He appealed for peace and said nobody should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

"I have spoken to @TelanganaDGP regarding incidents of communal disturbances in Jainoor, Asifabad District, the @TelanganaDGP assured me that it is being monitored & additional forces are being send and action will be taken against people who take law in their hands,' he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Congress-led state government over the law and order situation and doing politics of sympathy for minorities.

"Komaram Bhim is atrocious in Jainur, Asifabad district. Sheikh Makhdhoom was the rapist who raped a tribal girl. He tried to kill her for fear of filing a case. As the perpetrator belongs to a minority community, the Revanth Sarkar has the upper hand. An attempt to turn the rape case into an accident. This is the relatives of the criminal who attacked the tribals protesting for justice. Politics of sympathy for minorities. Evidence of shameless Congress rule," Telangana BJP said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Telanagana CMO said the law and order situation is currently under control in Jainoor after violent clashes erupted over the alleged sexual assault and attempt to murder an Advasi woman recently.

—ANI