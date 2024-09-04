    Menu
    Mumbai: Drunkard arrested after alleged rape of minor boy in Mankhurd area

    The Hawk
    September4/ 2024
    Mankhurd police arrested Sharad Sable for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy. The incident unfolded in the Sonapur area.

    Mumbai: Mankhurd Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy.
    According to officials, the incident came to light when the child returned home visibly upset and informed his family that a man, known as 'Ako,' had assaulted him.
    The victim reported that he encountered Ako on the street, who offered to help him buy vegetables. Instead, Ako took the boy to the Sonapur area of Mankhurd, where the assault occurred.

    The family, realising the severity of the situation when they noticed the boy was bleeding from his intimate areas, immediately reported the incident to the Mankhurd police. They then searched for the accused and found him wandering in a drunken state. The police registered a case against the man, identified as Sharad Sable, and arrested him.

    —ANI

