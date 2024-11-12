UP: Devotees celebrate 'Tulsi Vivah' at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj, marking sacred union of Lord Vishnu, Vrinda

Prayagraj: Devotees observed fasts and performed puja rituals at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj to commemorate the ceremonial marriage of Lord Vishnu and Vrinda, in the form of 'Shaligram and Tulsi' on Tuesday morning.

Popularly known as the 'Tulsi Vivah,' the festival is usually celebrated in October or November.

Speaking to ANI, Raj Rani Jaiswal, a devotee said, "Today is Dev Uthani Ekadashi. The Lord (Vishnu) wakes up from his sleep today. He is worshipped and Mata Tulsi is wedded to Shaligram today. Devotees fast today and offer prayers. We came to Balua Ghat for a holy dip. We sing holy songs and worship Tulsi Mata today."

Another devotee said, "We came to the Balua Ghat today for a holy dip in River Yamuna. Today is the day when Lord Vishnu wakes up from his sleep. We came here, took the holy bath and now we are performing prayers at the ghat. We will go home and perform Tulsi Vivah. We are also observing fasts today."

The Balua ghat was flocked by devotees who performed puja and chanted bhajans on the occasion.

The rituals start with the chanting of sacred Vedic mantras and prayers, and families usually call priests to perform the Tulsi Vivah.

The Tulsi plant and the idol of Lord Vishnu are connected with a sacred thread, and it is tied around both the Tulsi plant and the idol, showing the bond between them.

People also flocked to offer prayers and take a holy dip in the Ganga river in Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi in UP.

Likewise, thousands of people thronged the Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya to take a holy dip and offer prayers.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip at a Ghat in Pushkar in Ajmer, Rajasthan on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Tulsi Vivah also marks the start of the wedding season for Hindus which is temporarily paused during Chaturmas--the four months when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in deep slumber.

It is regarded as the auspicious start ("Shubh Aarambh") of the wedding festivities.

