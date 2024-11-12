Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
China shows off military technology at Zhuhai Air Show
The Democrats’ Stunning Defeat And The Way Forward
Trump picks South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary: Report
Lahore's toxic smog now visible from space
Unrest among workers, inexperienced interim governmet hurts Bangladesh's garment industry
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Uma Mahesh wins gold medal at FISU World University Championship
Wrestler Sikandar Shaikh crowned Rustam-E-Hind; eyes place in India's Asian Games 2026 squad
Not looking at WTC, every series important: Gautam Gambhir ahead of crucial BGT clash
1st T20I: South Africa win toss, opt to field against India
Korean Masters: Kiran George marches into men's singles semifinals
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
Vegetable prices sky-rocket in October, food inflation at 10.87%, CPI at 6.21 %
Maruti Suzuki launches new Dzire with entry price of Rs 6.79 lakh, to compete with Hyundai Aura, Tata Tiago, Honda Amaze
India to witness transformative changes by 2030 as it becomes world's 3rd largest economy
USD 100 billion bilateral trade with Russia by 2030 is realistic, says EAM Jaishankar
India's forex reserves decline for fifth week, possibly due to RBI selling
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
New drama series 'Waack Girls' announced, to be released on this date
Veteran Bengali actor Manoj Mitra dies, CM Mamata Banerjee pays condolences
SC extends interim protection from arrest to Actor Siddique in rape case
Diwali khatam... Alpha shuru!: Sharvari hits gym
You graciously lead, teach me how to be strong: Parineeti's birthday message for "Ragaii" is all about love
Tulsi Vivah 2024
T
The Hawk
·
Nov 12, 2024, 05:43 AM
UP: Devotees celebrate 'Tulsi Vivah' at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj, marking sacred union of Lord Vishnu, Vrinda