Aarti by 1100 devotees, 25 lakh diyas: Ayodhya Deepotsav gears to set up two Guinness World Records

Ayodhya (UP): Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebration is poised to etch its name in the Guinness World Records for two remarkable feats.

This year's festival, the first since the Ram Temple's construction, will feature two record attempts: a 1,100-person Saryu Aarti and the main lamp-lighting event and with expanded areas like New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya designated for lamp placement, the team has already set out over 25 lakh diyas.

Volunteers have increased to ensure success, with final results expected after the lighting on October 30th.

A 30-member team from the Guinness Book of World Records has arrived in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for Deepotsav.

Nischal Barot, Guinness Book of World Records Team Incharge, on Tuesday, announced that two world records are set to be attempted during the Deepawali festivities in Ayodhya.

"This is the seventh Deepotsav but this time it is a little special because after the Ram Mandir has been built, it is the first Deepotsav. This time there are two Guinness Book of Records, the first is that a record-breaking number of 1100 people will do the Saryu Aarti and the second is lightning of 25 lakh Diyas," Nischal Barot said while speaking to ANI.

Ayodhya gears up for 'Deepotsav' with 25 lakh diyas to illuminate Sarayu ghats

As Ayodhya prepares for its grand Diwali celebration, the Guinness World Records team has also embarked on the challenging task of counting the massive number of diyas (oil lamps) laid out across the city.

This year, organizers have set a goal to surpass previous records, with an estimated 2.8 million diyas already placed.

The counting methodology has been developed using specialized software designed to ensure accuracy.

Nischal Barot, the chief of the Guinness team, explained that the most significant challenges include maintaining the correct dimensions for counting. Each square area designated for the diyas must be precisely 16x16 feet. Any discrepancies, such as dimensions being larger, can complicate the counting process.

"Our team of 30 members is supported by around 300 volunteers spread across various ghats. The sheer scale of the area we're covering--extending up to one and a half kilometres--adds to the complexity," Barot stated.

The counting process involves a dry count of the diyas before they are filled with oil and lit. Volunteers work diligently to ensure that all diyas conform to the required measurements, as any mismatch could lead to errors in the final count. The team also plans to conduct a trial of the evening aarti (prayer ceremony) involving over 1,100 participants, which is another record attempt.

Barot praised the efforts of volunteers, particularly the 30,000 who have dedicated their time over the past seven years to this initiative. He emphasized the importance of accuracy in their counting methods, which have been refined through software developed specifically for this event.

Ayodhya has seen significant changes in recent years, with increased tourism and development. The excitement is palpable, with local businesses thriving as visitors flock to the city for the festivities. Barot reflected on the transformation since his first visit in 2017, noting the arrival of major hotel brands and an increase in nighttime activity.

Deepotsav, a five-day festival, commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. The event showcases Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees and tourists.

