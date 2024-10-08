Home
Technology
T
IIT Madras launches Cybersecurity Centre to boost Fundamental & Applied Research in India
The Hawk
·
Oct 08, 2024, 03:40 PM
T
Nobel Prize in physics awarded to John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton for discoveries that enable machine learning
The Hawk
·
Oct 08, 2024, 11:12 AM
T
X to limit visibility of bold font posts, says Elon Musk
The Hawk
·
Oct 01, 2024, 07:00 AM
T
Airtel Launches AI-Powered Spam Detection Solution for Customers
The Hawk
·
Sep 25, 2024, 08:24 AM
T
Google to explore more opportunities of AI in India: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
The Hawk
·
Sep 23, 2024, 07:03 AM
T
iPhone 16 series to feature wireless software restoration
The Hawk
·
Sep 18, 2024, 09:30 AM
J
US prepares to challenge Google’s online ad dominance
·
Sep 09, 2024, 09:34 AM
J
Scientists Take A Major Step Towards Unification Of Classical & Quantum Gravity
·
Sep 04, 2024, 04:05 PM
J
Airtel, Nokia, and MediaTek achieve breakthrough in 5G uplink speeds with advanced uplink functionality
·
Sep 02, 2024, 10:39 AM
J
Instagram introduces text overlay and layered stickers for enhanced creativity
·
Aug 29, 2024, 03:05 PM
J
India's Data Centres a USD 25 billion market opportunity over the next decade: Avendus
·
Aug 29, 2024, 05:25 AM
J
BSNL to launch 4G, 5G-compatible universal SIM platform with no geographical restriction
·
Aug 10, 2024, 07:19 AM
J
New Strain Of Lactic Acid Bacterium Could Be Promising Probiotic For Food And Pharmaceutical Industry
·
Jul 22, 2024, 03:28 PM
J
Technological Advancements in India: A Pathway to Innovation
·
Jul 20, 2024, 12:19 PM
J
Raman Research Institute Spinoff Company’s Tunable Lasers Could Lower Costs Of Quantum Optics Labs
·
Jul 19, 2024, 03:27 PM