Apple announces 2025 app store award winners

New Delhi: Apple on Friday announced the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards, honouring 17 developers whose apps and games have made a strong impact this year.

The awards recognise creators who delivered outstanding experiences through innovative technology, smooth design and meaningful features that helped users work smarter, explore new ideas and enjoy immersive entertainment.

The winners were chosen from 45 finalists by App Store editors.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the award-winning apps and games show how developers across the world continue to push boundaries and make products that enrich people’s lives.

He added that this year’s winners represent the creativity and excellence that define the App Store, proving how powerful and influential digital experiences can be.

Among the standout winners, Tiimo impressed users with its visual planner and AI-powered tools that help turn goals into practical steps.

Detail was recognised for making advanced video editing more accessible for both new and experienced creators on the iPad.

Essayist won attention on the Mac for simplifying the process of writing and formatting academic papers with the help of AI.

Apple Vision Pro users experienced Explore POV, which transports viewers to breathtaking locations through Apple Immersive Video.

On Apple Watch, Strava earned praise for its clean design and real-time tracking features for athletes, while HBO Max won recognition for making its platform more inclusive with new American Sign Language content.

In gaming, several titles stood out for their creativity and immersive worlds. Pokemon TCG Pocket brought card battles to life with exciting gameplay, stunning artwork and an interface designed for iPhone users.

DREDGE on iPad offered a unique mix of charm and mystery through a cosy yet eerie fishing adventure.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition was recognised for its visually striking futuristic world, while WHAT THE CLASH? entertained players with silly and unpredictable challenges.

On Apple Vision Pro, Porta Nubi transformed digital environments into atmospheric puzzle worlds that players could truly feel part of.

