Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
With hospitals full in Lebanon, family flees to give birth in Iraq
Bitcoin bribe worth $73 million lands Russian investigator in jail
Poll finds Harris rising as she challenges Trump on change
Police chase koala through Sydney train station
Bangladesh set to celebrate Durga Puja amid tensions
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Australia "different beast" on their shores: Brian Lara warns Team India ahead of BGT
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Andres Iniesta as the Barcelona legend retires from professional football
1st Test: Pakistan posts 556 against England; Shakeel, Salman shine
1st Test: Masood, Shafique centuries put Pakistan in control over England (Day 1, Stumps)
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
RBI may shift monetary stance to 'Neutral'; rate cuts likely by December 2024: Nuvama
Cement prices will be hiked and demand will grow in H2FY25 : Centrum report
India's foreign exchange reserves cross USD 700 billion first time
Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores in India
RBI unlikely to cut rate as India's growth is higher than potential output: SBI Report
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
It feels great: Music composer Pritam on bagging National Award for 'Brahmastra'
Neena Gupta looks ethereal in pink saree as she receives National Film Award
70th National Film Awards: Manasi Parekh gets teary-eyed as she receives Best Actress Award
Actor Madhura Naik recalls her family's encounter with Hamas terrorists, says "Hate breeds enmity"
Kareena Kapoor's silver saree steals attention at 'Singham Again' launch
Home
>
States & UTs
>
Punjab
Punjab
T
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with leptospirosis; doctors say vitals "stable"
The Hawk
·
Sep 28, 2024, 04:13 PM
T
Punjab: Nine iron rods recovered from Bathinda-Delhi railway track, tragedy averted
The Hawk
·
Sep 23, 2024, 10:21 AM
J
Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib seat with over 50,000 votes
·
Jun 04, 2024, 05:33 AM
J
BSP's candidate booked in Punjab's Ferozepur for getting his video recorded while casting vote
·
Jun 01, 2024, 09:39 AM
J
"Modi ji was stopped from visiting Ferozepur, we will bring him here again": Hardeep Puri
·
May 13, 2024, 01:22 PM
J
Two girls die as portion of temple's balcony collapses in Ambala
·
May 13, 2024, 11:03 AM
J
AAP's lone Lok Sabha MP and Punjab leader Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA join BJP
·
Mar 27, 2024, 01:54 PM
J
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP to contest solo from Punjab
·
Mar 26, 2024, 08:42 AM
J
"Was hurt by her reference to Mandi" says Kangana Ranaut on Congress' Shrinate's social media comment
·
Mar 26, 2024, 08:23 AM
J
Row over IVF availed by Moosewala's mother: Show cause issued to Punjab principal secretary, health
·
Mar 21, 2024, 08:46 AM
J
Moosewala's father alleges Punjab government 'harassing' him over newborn son
·
Mar 20, 2024, 09:01 AM
J
Siddhu Moosewala's parents welcome baby boy
·
Mar 17, 2024, 05:06 AM
J
Lok Sabha Election 2024: CEO directs the DCs on Effective implementation of the MCC Guidelines
·
Mar 16, 2024, 03:43 PM
J
Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on rumoured wife's pregnancy at 58
·
Mar 13, 2024, 01:41 PM
J
Need to win all 13 LS seats to make Punjab 'Rangla', says AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal
·
Mar 11, 2024, 09:27 AM