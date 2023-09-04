Uma Bharti
J·Sep 04, 2023, 06:32 am
Uma Bharti continues tirade against MP BJP; decries 5-star culture among politicians
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uma Bharti Meets CM Dhami, Discusses Arrangements For Affected Families
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uma Bharti targets the Shivraj government as liquor politics in MP heats up
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uma Bharti returns to the anti-liquor agitation, and the police initiate a drug-abuse campaign
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uma Bharti Once Again Takes On Shivraj Govt On Liquor Issue
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.