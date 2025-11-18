Uma Bharti meets CM Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal

Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday visited Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and handed over a memorandum approved during the 'Gau Samvardhan Sankalp Sabha', organised by a social organisation in Bhopal last month.

Later, in a post on X, former Chief Minister Bharti shared that she handed over to CM Yadav a memorandum that was passed by farmers and cow devotees during a programme organised by the 'Mata Beti Bai Social Welfare' foundation. Ashok Tripathi, the convenor of the programme, also accompanied her.

"I have faith in (CM) Mohan Yadav that these demands related to cow rearing and protection will be transformed into government policies and implemented," firebrand BJP leader, who was the main speaker of that event, wrote on X.

Later, she also visited the BJP headquarters in Bhopal and met the party's state unit chief Hemant Khandelwal and other party leaders and workers present there.

While talking to media persons, Bharti hailed the CM Mohan Yadav-led BJP government's decision to scrap the land pooling scheme in Ujjain's Simhastha (Kumbh) mela area, saying it shows Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's commitment to "people's rule".

"It's good this policy has been withdrawn. This is not a dictatorial government," Bharti responded to a media query at the BJP office.

When asked about the purpose of her visit to the BJP office, she responded, saying, "I have come to meet my brother, Hemant Khandelwal."

The development came two days after Bharti listed the challenges facing incumbent Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as he approached the completion of two years in office in December.

In a post on X, Bharti had stated that CM Mohan Yadav's main challenge is to modernise Madhya Pradesh. He also has to see that the investments promised in the state are actually translated to the ground and jobs are created from them.

Make MP the number one state in the country in cow rearing and agricultural products based on bovine species, consistently reviewing the liquor policy of the state, betterment of government education and health facilities and corruption-free governance, administration and policing.

While highlighting the challenges, Uma Bharti further said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is capable of meeting all these challenges, which is why the top BJP leadership has put its confidence in him, and we all believe he would be able to meet the challenges before him.

Notably, Uma Bharti recently expressed her willingness to make a comeback to electoral politics and contest the 2029 Lok Sabha elections after being out of active politics for almost a decade.

