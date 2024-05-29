Rajasthan Heatwave
J·May 29, 2024, 08:21 am
Several parts of Rajasthan continue to grapple with severe heatwave: IMD
J·May 26, 2024, 11:05 am
Severe heat wave in Rajasthan to continue for next 2-3 days: Met Department
J·May 25, 2024, 03:01 pm
Highest temperature in Rajasthan recorded in Phalodi at 50 degrees Celsius: IMD
J·May 24, 2024, 12:46 pm
Barmer, Rajasthan Records Sizzling 48.8°C, Highest in the State
