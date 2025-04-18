Rajasthan Heatwave: Churu Hits 44.2°C, Admin Takes Action to Combat Intense Heat

Churu: Rajasthan's Churu is grappling with intense heatwave conditions as temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording 44.2°C yesterday.

District Magistrate Abhishek Surana stated, "We have set up rest shelters for commuters and are sprinkling water on roads. Special wards in hospitals are being established to treat heat-related illnesses, and efforts are underway to increase green cover in the city."

Churu is recognised for its extreme temperatures, both in summer and winter. During the summer months, temperatures can soar to as high as 50 degrees Celsius, while in winter, they may drop below zero.

According to the Meteorological Department, yesterday's recorded maximum temperature was 44.2 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 26.4 degrees Celsius, indicating a potential increase today.

As a result of the rising temperatures, many residents are taking measures to avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon hours and are seeking relief through the use of towels and cold beverages.

The roads are becoming increasingly hot, akin to the operations of a blacksmith's forge, and the impact of the heat is apparent not only on the local population but also on wildlife. Furthermore, mirages are beginning to appear along the roads.

Rajasthan is grappling with intense heat as temperatures soar across its cities. According to the weather report, Barmer recorded a scorching 45.0°C, closely followed by Bikaner at 45.1°C and Jaisalmer at 44.8°C, making these locations among the hottest spots.

Chittorgarh sizzled at 44.2°C, while Ajmer and Bhilwara both hit 42.3°C. Jaipur, the state capital, saw the mercury rise to 42.2°C, and Alwar was not far behind at 41.8°C.

Dust storm and strong surface winds warnings have been issued for West Rajasthan, along with a heatwave warning for East Rajasthan today. Additionally, a dust storm and strong surface winds warning was issued for West Rajasthan on April 19. (ANI)