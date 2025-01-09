logo

Pattachitra paintings

Odisha
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2025, 06:43 AM

PM Narendra Modi flags off Pravasi Bharatiya Express in Bhubaneswar

Odisha
The Hawk·Jan 09, 2025, 06:05 AM

Odisha CM Hails State's Rich Heritage at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Highlights Cultural Diversity and Diaspora's Role in Nation-Building