Odisha CM Hails State's Rich Heritage at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Highlights Cultural Diversity and Diaspora's Role in Nation-Building

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday highlighted the state's cultural heritage and described Odisha as a hub of diverse traditions, emphasising its contributions to India's classical arts like Odissi dance and the Pattachitra paintings.

He also praised the "world-famous" handloom fabrics of Sambalpur and the state's "natural beauty."

Addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Majhi said, "The state of Odisha is a holistic hub of diversified cultures and historical excellence... Odissi is one of the oldest classical dance forms of India. The intricate art of Pattachitra continues to enchant the world."

He added, "The world-famous handloom fabrics of Sambalpur are one of our most cherished and vibrant traditions... Beyond heritage, Odisha is a treasure trove of natural beauty..."

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of diaspora in nation-building, noted government's achievements for providing a safety net for them and how the diaspora can become an anchor to bring in developmental opportunities for India.

Speaking at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Jaishankar said, "This function is like a family reunion; Indians living abroad are able to see and experience for themselves the progress and development taking place in their country."

Speaking about the importance of the diaspora, Jaishankar said, "In a globalised era, the diaspora only becomes more important with each passing year. Whether it is technology, best practices or resources. Be it tourism, trade or investment, the two-way flows you enable are invaluable."

Earlier, PM Modi received a grand welcome from CM Majhi and EAM Jaishankar on Thursday as he arrived for the inauguration of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar stressed on the importance of India's diaspora, calling it a "living bridge" that connects India to the world, saying, "India will be unique in terms of a major power rising which has actually used, is using, and will continue to use its diaspora as a very important pathway of its globalisation and for its rise in the international order."

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar and was received by CM Majhi at Bhubaneswar airport. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received PM Modi at Bhubaneswar Airport, Odisha.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Odisha today. The Prime Minister will also virtually flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special Tourist Train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express will be conducted under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana.