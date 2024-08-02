NEET UG 2024
J·Aug 02, 2024, 11:09 am
NEET-UG 2024: SC asks NTA to avoid "flip-flops"; no systematic fraud in exam
J·Aug 02, 2024, 09:14 am
"Verdict rejects propaganda being peddled": Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on SC ruling on NEET-UG '24
J·Jul 26, 2024, 02:26 pm
NTA declares final results of NEET-UG
J·Jul 24, 2024, 12:11 pm
Manickam Tagore slams Education Minister as Supreme Court upholds NEET-UG 2024
J·Jul 22, 2024, 02:13 pm
SC seeks correct answer from IIT-Delhi experts of a NEET-UG question
J·Jul 05, 2024, 01:36 pm
Scrapping NEET-UG exam in entirety would seriously jeopardise honest candidates: Centre to SC
J·Jul 01, 2024, 11:11 am
NEET-UG: After two weeks, SC to hear plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation
J·Jun 27, 2024, 12:35 pm
NSUI workers storm NTA building in Delhi, hold massive protests over NEET paper leak case
J·Jun 20, 2024, 07:42 am
Supreme Court issues notice on NTA petition seeking transfer of pleas on NEET-UG from High Court to apex court
J·Jun 13, 2024, 07:24 am
Results of 1,563 NEET UG candidates cancelled: National Testing Authority tells Supreme Court re-exam on June 23
J·Jun 12, 2024, 12:49 pm
NTA to move SC for transfer of petitions against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exam from different HCs
