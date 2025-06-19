ED raids multiple locations in Ranchi and Patna in NEET-UG paper leak case

Ranchi/Patna, June 19 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched raids at several locations in Ranchi's Bariatu area as well as in Patna and Nalanda in Bihar in connection with the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak case, now being probed for money laundering.

According to sources, the ED is investigating financial transactions involving Sanjeev Mukhiya, a Bihar resident believed to be the mastermind of the leak, along with several of his relatives and associates.

The agency initiated a money laundering probe after the CBI, which is investigating the leak, uncovered evidence of large-scale cash transactions. The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in this regard.

The paper leak first came to light in May 2024, following the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) in Patna initially began probing the case, which was later handed over to the CBI.

Sanjeev Mukhiya was identified as the alleged mastermind and was arrested in late April. He is currently in judicial custody.

On Thursday, ED officials raided the residence of Mukhiya’s close aide, Sikandar Prasad Yadavendra, in Ranchi and his son, Dr Shiv, in Patna.

Earlier, the CBI had arrested several individuals linked to the leak, including Oasis School Principal and NTA City Coordinator Ehsan Ul Haq, Vice Principal Mohammad Imtiaz, journalist Jamaluddin, and guest house operator Rajkumar alias Raju, all from Hazaribagh.

The CBI investigation revealed that the NEET-UG question paper was leaked from the exam centre at Oasis School in Hazaribagh. It was allegedly transported to Patna, where students were not only given access to the paper in advance in a hostel but were also coached with the correct answers in exchange for large sums of money.

