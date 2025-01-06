logo

Kumbh Mela Transportation

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 06, 2025, 07:24 AM

Security Tightened in Prayagraj Ahead of 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela with AI Surveillance and Enhanced Measures

featuredfeatured
Uttar Pradesh
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 05, 2025, 06:33 PM

Uttar Pradesh News: Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to Feature Advanced Tech, Enhanced Security, and VIP Facilities