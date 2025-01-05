Uttar Pradesh News: Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to Feature Advanced Tech, Enhanced Security, and VIP Facilities

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented extensive security measures and made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and grand celebration of Maha Kumbh 2025.

With the deployment of thousands of AI-powered CCTVs, underwater drones, and state-of-the-art facilities for visitors and devotees, the state government and administration are ready for the grand mela, scheduled to begin on January 13 in Prayagraj.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26.

On Sunday, police and paramilitary forces conducted security checks and area domination patrolling to ensure security preparedness in the mela area.

Jagdish Kaliraman, ACP (Parade Area Kumbh), said that they are conducting regular checks and monitoring based on instructions from senior officials.

"We are doing security checks constantly at the parade point, as the public will enter and exit from this point. It is a sensitive point, so manual and equipment-based checking is ongoing. We are also checking at the district hospital where people come for health check-ups," the ACP said.

Prayagraj Commissioner of Police, Tarun Gauba, also visited various akharas and interacted with saints and sadhus to assess the arrangements.

"We are visiting different akharas, establishing contact with sadhus and saints to ensure everything is in place. We are also in touch with all the stakeholders here and ensuring security arrangements are ready," Commissioner Gauba told ANI.

Speaking about underwater drones, the Commissioner said, "We have an underwater drone to monitor any security issues and meet disaster management needs."

Alongside the security efforts, a 'Netra Kumbh' event is also being organized to provide free eye check-ups and spectacles to lakhs of people. The event, recognized in the Limca Book of Records, is aiming for a mention in the Guinness World Records as well.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, the chief guest, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

"The eye is the most sensitive organ, and through 'Netra Kumbh,' we aim to help as many people as possible," he said. Last time, 1 lakh pairs of spectacles were distributed, and this year, more will be provided.

For devotees seeking a VIP bathing experience, a floating self-propelled jetty is being placed to provide a serene experience away from the crowd at Sangam Ghat. Developed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the jetty has been built a a team, Prof Ranadev Datta with work progressing rapidly in Arail.

"This time on the occasion of Maha Kumbh, the government is going to make some different arrangements for the devotees. If the devotees bathing in Sangam want to take a VIP bath away from the crowd then a floating self-propelled jetty will be placed for them," Prof Datta told ANI.

He added further, "Das & Kumar Company of Varanasi has been given the responsibility of building the VVIP jetty. This work is going on at a fast pace in Arail."

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed 40 electric buses for devotees, with 30 more buses expected from Lucknow to ensure seamless transportation across various routes.

As Maha Kumbh preparations intensify, multiple sages and akharas are drawing attention.



Notable figures such as Bavander Baba, who travelled over 100,000 kilometres, and Splendor Baba, a differently-abled individual who journeyed from Gujarat on a three-wheeler motorcycle, are attending the Kumbh Mela.

Anjana Giri, originally from Italy, embraced Sanatan Dharma 30 years ago and has since been an active advocate of Hindutva.

Since then, she has fully embraced Hinduism, becoming an active member of the Atal Akhada and a passionate advocate of Hindutva.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Pilgrims will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors. (ANI)