Kailash Gahlot
J·Aug 25, 2023, 08:53 pm
Delhi minister Gahlot directs officers to expedite preparation of FSL reports
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi Budget: Focus On Infrastructure & Sanitation; Rs 8,241 Cr Assistance To Local Bodies
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi govt presents Rs 78,800 cr budget, earmarks Rs 16,575 cr for education
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Would have been happier if Sisodia had presented budget: Delhi Finance Minister
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Delhi budget session begins, BJP MLAs marshalled out
