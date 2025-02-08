BJP's Kailash Gahlot Slams AAP, Says 'Politics of Lies Can't Last' After Delhi Election Win

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winner from Bijwasan Assembly seat, Kailash Gahlot, in a pointed jab at Aam Aadmi Party said on Saturday that the people of Delhi have proven that the "politics of lies" cannot last very long, as the BJP has beaten Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to form the government with a comfortable majority in the national capital.

As per the latest Election Commission data, BJP is set to win 48 out of the 70 assembly seats. Meanwhile, AAP's 10-year-rule has ended as the party prepares to be in the Opposition now, winning only 22 seats.

"This is the victory of Prime Minister Modi. Under his guidance, we have fought this election very well... This is no longer the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal of 2015. The people of Delhi have proved that the politics of lies cannot last long," Gahlot told reporters here today.

Gahlot was a cabinet minister in the AAP-led government, holding various portfolios. He resigned from the party on November 17, 2024. A day later, he joined the BJP.

According to latest trends of the Election Commission, BJP has won 41 seats, and leading in 7 others, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 36 seats in the assembly. Meanwhile, the 10-year long stint of AAP has ended, as the party prepares to sit as the Opposition in the assembly. The party has won 20 seats as per the latest data, and leading in just 2 others.

Earlier today, Kejriwal conceded defeat and hoped that the BJP will fulfill all the promises.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address posted on X.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted the work done by AAP in the field of "health, education, and infrastructure" over the past decade, reaffirming that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served," he added. (ANI)