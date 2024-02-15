Janata Darshan
J·Feb 15, 2024, 12:22 pm
No poor person will face eviction in my govt: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
J·Feb 04, 2024, 05:37 am
UP Chief Minister Engages in Public Interaction at Gorakhnath Temple Grounds
J·Oct 02, 2023, 10:25 am
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi listens to problems of people at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur
J·Sep 03, 2023, 10:29 am
Action will be taken on every complaint: UP CM Yogi at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur
J·Aug 17, 2023, 02:23 pm
UP Govt To Act Strictly Against Encroachers: Adityanath At 'Janata Darshan'
J·Aug 14, 2023, 03:11 pm
Yogi Listens To Grievances Of 300 People At Janata Darshan
J·Jul 03, 2023, 11:47 am
UP CM Yogi holds Janata Darshan amid Sanskriti Parv celebrations, directs officials to resolve people's issue
J·Jun 04, 2023, 11:08 am
CM Yogi Ensures Provision Of Pucca Houses, Listens To Problems Of 400 People At Janata Darshan
J·May 22, 2023, 01:05 pm
UP: CM Yogi holds Janata Darshan for 3rd day in row at Gorakhpur
J·May 22, 2023, 01:04 pm
People must feel that govt is sensitive towards their problems: UP CM Yogi tells officers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Address People's Complaints, UP CM Yogi Tells Officers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Listen To People's Complaints Carefully, Ensure Action: CM Yogi Tells Officers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Solving Everyone's Problems Is The Priority Of The UP Govt: CM Yogi During Janata Darshan
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UP: CM Yogi Addresses Grievances Of Nearly 600 People At 'Janata Darshan' In Gorakhpur
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.