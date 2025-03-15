Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi holds Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur and addressed the public's grievances on Saturday morning.

CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems in the 'Janata Darshan' program, conducted on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple.

People expressed their problems and presented a range of issues before CM Yogi, as he listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for the swift and satisfactory disposal of their issues.

After being elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

CM Yogi started the Janta Darshan soon after becoming the chief minister in 2017, with the primary aim of swiftly resolving the public's complaints and grievances.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a Holi Milan program in Gorakhpur.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi said, "The country has seen how forces try to stop" festivals like Holi and Diwali and "obstruct" events like Maha Kumbh, but no one has been able to stop this tradition."

"The country has suffered slavery for a long time. It has suffered slavery for hundreds of years and has seen faith being hurt by invaders. The country has seen how forces try to stop festivals like Holi and Diwali and obstruct events like Maha Kumbh, but no one has been able to stop this tradition; it is continuing uninterrupted," CM Yogi said.

His remarks came amid a row after West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had reportedly banned Holi celebrations at Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stressed the importance of national unity, stating that India can only develop when its people are united. He added that no power in the world would be able to prevent India from becoming a developed nation if it were united. (ANI)