ICFRE
J·Jun 18, 2024, 04:08 pm
ICFRE Organises Symposium On Theme 'United For Land, Our Legacy, Our Future' On 'World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought'
J·Jun 06, 2024, 04:17 pm
ICFRE Organises Workshop On 'Land Restoration, Desertification & Draught Resilience'
J·Jun 21, 2023, 02:56 pm
Celebration Of 9th International Day Of Yoga-2023: At ICFRE-FRI
J·Jun 17, 2023, 01:43 pm
Centre Of Excellence On Sustainable Land Management, ICFRE Dehradun Celebrates World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought On 17th June 2023
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Forests Can Be Protected By Enhancing Livelihood Of People—DG, ICFRE
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
ICFRE Has Released 69 High Yielding Improved Clones/Varieties Of Various Forestry Species For Enhancing Forest Productivity
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Celebration Of International Day Of Forests, At ICFRE-FRI
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
National Workshop On Agroforestry, Farm Forestry For Sustainable Land Management By ICFRE Organised At Dehradun 5-6 January 23
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Director General, ICFRE, Dehradun Inaugurated 2-Days Refresher Courseon 'Ecology & Biodiversity' For The Senior Executives Of CMPDI, Ranchi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
ICFRE Installed Two Carbon Flux Towers In The States Of MP & Chhattisgarh Under Ecosystem Services Improvement Project
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Training Programme For The Executives Of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Ranchi Started At ICFRE, Dehradun
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Chintan Satra—The Research Roadmap Of ICFRE Organised At FRI, Dehradun
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Centre Of Excellence On Sustainable Land Management, ICFRE Celebrates World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought
