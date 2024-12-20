Bhupender Yadav to Launch India State of Forest Report 2023 in Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sh. Bhupender Yadav will release the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 in presence of Minister of State Sh. Kirti Vardhan Singh and Secretary, Smt. Leena Nandan tomorrow in FRI, Dehradun.

The event will be attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and MoEF & CC organisations viz., ICFRE, WII, IGNFA, FRI, CASFOS, IRO, BSI, ZSI etc. The programme will also be attended by IFS probationers of IGNFA and SFS probationers of CASFOS. The “India State of Forest Report (ISFR)” is brought out by Forest Survey of India (FSI) on a biennial basis since 1987. The report provides vital information on Forest and Tree resources of the country, based on two major activities viz., Forest Cover Mapping (FCM) and National Forest Inventory (NFI) of FSI. FSI has been publishing the report since 1987 and this report will be 18th such report in the series.