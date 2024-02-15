Director General of Police
J·Feb 15, 2024, 04:24 pm
Uttarakhand: Magisterial Inquiry Initiated In Halwani Violence On February 8
J·Jan 23, 2024, 02:07 pm
Uttarakhand Police Sets Up Panel To Prepare Grading System Of Personnel Up To Inspector Rank
J·Jan 19, 2024, 03:11 pm
Uttarakhand DGP Inaugurates Police Barracks In New Delhi
J·Jan 11, 2024, 03:00 pm
Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar Directs Officials To Train Police Personnel To Implement New Criminal Laws
J·Jan 06, 2024, 03:34 pm
Ayodhya: Police Personnel Deployed During Ram Temple Event Advised Not To Use Smart Phones
J·Sep 28, 2023, 02:44 pm
Manipur DGP forms committee to probe allegations of 'excess force' by security forces
J·May 13, 2023, 12:35 am
Police-Criminal Nexus At Local Level Helped Many Gangsters Gain Notoriety, Says UP's Acting DGP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand: DGP Holds Review Meeting Over Security Of Senior Citizens
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Those behind TSPSC paper leak will not be spared: KTR
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Rishabh Pant Car Accident: U'khand To Honor Haryana Roadways Driver, Conductor Under Good Samaritan Scheme
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
U'khand Police To Launch Month-Long Campaign To Arrest Wanted Criminals
