CM Sukhu mourns demise of IB Negi, first DGP of Himachal

Himachal CM Sukhu expresses grief over the passing of former DGP IB Negi at 93 in Shimla
Mar 05, 2025, 04:33 PM
Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of the first Director General of Police of the State IB Negi, who passed away on Wednesday in Shimla.

He belonged to Kinnaur district and was 93 years old.

The Chief Minister said that IB Negi has served in various positions in the Police organization. He said that he was an outstanding police officer and that his contributions to the police department would always be remembered.

Sukhu prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. (ANI)

