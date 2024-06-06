Caste Census Demand
J·Jun 06, 2024, 09:00 am
"Shortcomings in Agniveer scheme should be discussed" says JDU's KC Tyagi, offers unconditional support to NDA
J·Nov 24, 2023, 06:35 am
Cong did not implement Mandal commission report, says BSP chief Mayawati in Telangana
J·Sep 23, 2023, 03:08 pm
Rahul promises immediate implementation of women reservation bill if voted to power
J·Sep 22, 2023, 08:58 am
Rahul Gandhi regrets non-inclusion of OBC quota in 2010 Women’s reservation bill
J·Sep 07, 2023, 09:02 am
After RSS chief supports reservation, RJD asks him to appeal to Centre on caste census
