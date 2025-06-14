Congress to launch OBC outreach campaign in Uttar Pradesh today, focussing on Caste Census

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) In a major political push aimed at consolidating support among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the Congress party is launching a month-long statewide campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, titled 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan: Jatigat Jangarna, Haq Hai Hamara', which seeks to connect with marginalised communities, especially the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) like the Nishad community.

The campaign will be formally inaugurated in Lucknow by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and state incharge Avinash Pande. He arrived in the state capital on Friday night and is expected to remain in Lucknow until June 19 to oversee the ongoing organisational restructuring of the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit.

The month-long campaign, which runs from June 14 to July 14, will include multiple layers of outreach, including conventions, padyatras, and grassroots engagements in both rural and urban areas.

A major convention is being held on Saturday at the Congress state headquarters in Lucknow, where Backward Class Department President Manoj Yadav will announce a series of public programmes under the campaign.

As part of the campaign, the Congress will organise district-level ‘Bhaagidari Nyay Padyatras’, caste-specific conventions, and Chaupals in villages.

Discussions will revolve around key issues such as caste-based census, raising the 50 per cent reservation cap, unemployment, and the rise of contractual government jobs.

In educational institutions, youth-focussed dialogues will be conducted to connect with students from backward communities.

The party also aims to press for an economic survey that reflects the realities of OBC communities and will highlight the demand for a River Rights Law, particularly in Nishad-dominated regions, to address long-standing concerns of fishing and boatmen communities.

The campaign comes at a time when the demand for a nationwide caste census is gaining momentum across political lines.

--IANS

rs/rad