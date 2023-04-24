Arif Mohammed Khan
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kerala's government introduces a bill to depose the governor as chancellor
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kerala Governor Khan wants a report on the actions taken against protestors
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
New assembly session likely in December to escalate conflict between Kerala's governor and CPI-M government
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kerala Governor to approach Centre on attack against him
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kannur University Vice Chancellor is a criminal: Kerala Governor
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
FB post on Kashmir: Kerala Guv comes out strongly against MLA Jaleel
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Wife of Pinarayi Vijayan's PS scored highest in interview despite poor research marks: RTI
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.