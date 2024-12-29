Outgoing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Bids Emotional Farewell, Emphasizes Lifelong Bond with State

Thiruvananthapuram: The outgoing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala as his term came to an end, emphasizing his lifelong bond with the state on Sunday.

Khan conveyed his best wishes to the people and government of Kerala, highlighting his appreciation for the love and support he received during his tenure while mentioning that there was no turbulence during his term.

Speaking to media persons, Khan said, "My term has come to an end but my Kerala has a very, very, very special place now in my heart and my feelings. My association with Kerala is not going to come to an end. It is a lifelong bond now and I shall try to keep in touch with you. I give my best wishes to the people of Kerala."

"I am extremely thankful and full of gratitude for all the love, affection, and support which people have given me here... There has been no turbulent period. As far as the universities are concerned, I exercised the authority which has been vested in the Governor as Chancellor by the State Assembly," Khan added.

Khan further added, that on any other issue, "There has been no dispute. I give my best wishes to the Government of Kerala also, and I hope that they will work for the welfare of the people."

Earlier, the President had appointed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as Governor of Bihar. Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will succeed Khan as the Governor of Kerala.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the Governors assume charge of their respective offices. (ANI)