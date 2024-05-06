Arabian Sea
J·May 06, 2024, 11:08 am
Indian Coast Guard intercepts Iranian fishing vessel amid allegations of crew exploitation
J·Mar 23, 2024, 08:12 am
27 Pakistanis, 30 Iranians rescued from total of 102 in anti-piracy operations: Indian Navy
J·Jan 12, 2024, 10:21 am
Yemen's Houthis threaten to retaliate following US-British strikes: Spokesperson
J·Aug 24, 2023, 06:10 pm
Experts claim climate change is all over monsoon this year
J·May 25, 2023, 01:47 pm
MiG-29K fighter jet makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sea back to normal in Kozhikode after receding, tsunami ruled out
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UoH study finds Arabian Sea acts as memory bank for Indian Summer Monsoon circulation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
4 Dead As Pawan Hans Chopper Ditches In Arabian Sea, 5 Saved
