INS Surat carries out successful test firing of MR-SAM air defence missile system in Arabian Sea

Surat: The Indian Navy's warship INS Surat has carried out a successful test firing of Medium range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) air defence missile system in the Arabian Sea.

The test has taken place before the scheduled surface-to-surface missile testing by the Pakistan Navy in the Arabian Sea. The MR-SAM is highly effective against surface-to-surface missiles and other aerial targets.

"#IndianNavy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer #INSSurat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities," Indian Navy wrote on X.



This achievement demonstrates the Indian Navy's growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations, and underscores the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to a statement.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

Earlier, Indian Naval Ships INS Chennai and INS Kesari sailed from Dar es Salaam after the successful completion of the maiden edition of the AIKEYME exercise. The ships departed on April 19, as announced by the Indian Navy in a statement.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Navy noted, "Marking the successful completion of the maiden edition of #AIKEYME exercise, the Indian Naval Ships #INSChennai and #INSKesari sailed from Dar es Salaam on #19Apr 25."

It further added, "RAdm AR Hassan, Navy Commander #TPDF & Cmde Agyapal Singh, DA India along with TPDF personnel were present at the port attending the departure ceremony."

Earlier, on Sunday, the Indian Navy shared a post which mentioned about the closing ceremony of the AIKEYME Exercise.

The event was attended by Maj Gen Gaguti, Chief of Personnel of the Tanzania People's Defence Force, who was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

Notably, a comprehensive debrief of the exercise was held during the event, followed by cultural programs and addresses by the dignitaries. (ANI)