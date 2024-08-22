AIIMS
J·Aug 22, 2024, 02:33 pm
Doctors of AIIMS, RML, Indira Gandhi Hospitals end strike on Supreme Court's call
J·Aug 20, 2024, 07:10 am
Kolkata rape and murder case: Health Ministry writes to heads of Central Govt hospitals to enhance security of healthcare facilities
J·Apr 22, 2024, 12:31 pm
Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for video call with doctor, tells AIIMS to form medical board to examine him
J·Jan 05, 2024, 03:17 pm
Unaware Of Hole In Heart, One Of 41 Trapped In Tunnel, Undergoes Operation At AIIMS, Rishikesh
J·Dec 05, 2023, 03:22 pm
Update On Expansion Of New AIIMS In Uttar Pradesh
J·Aug 28, 2023, 01:10 pm
AIIMS doctors save infant mid-air
J·Aug 26, 2023, 10:18 am
AIIMS conducts in-house teaching session for its plastic surgery residents
J·Aug 24, 2023, 01:54 pm
CBI Books AIIMS, Rishikesh Official, 2 Pvt Firms For ‘Wrongful Procurement’ Of Medical Equipment Worth Rs 6.57 Cr
J·Aug 23, 2023, 02:20 pm
Equipment Procurement 'Scam': CBI Files FIR Against AIIMS Rishikesh, Two Others
J·Aug 21, 2023, 03:26 pm
Jagdeep Dhankar Delivers Convocation Address At The 48th AIIMS Convocation
J·Aug 20, 2023, 11:19 pm
Tejashwi Yadav again writes to Union Health Minister for AIIMS, Darbhanga
J·Aug 15, 2023, 07:23 pm
Pathak was a tireless crusader for improved sanitation, says Congress
J·Aug 13, 2023, 06:22 pm
Kharge says Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick', Mandaviya points to UPA's 'failure'
J·Jul 24, 2023, 06:12 pm
Woman commits suicide in South Delhi
J·Jul 05, 2023, 06:37 am
Gang of impersonators giving NEET exam on behalf of actual candidates busted, four held (Lead)
J·Jun 22, 2023, 03:29 pm
Social Awareness Program On Women's Urinary & Sexual Issues At AIIMS Rishikesh
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.