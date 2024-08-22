AIIMS

·Aug 22, 2024, 02:33 pm

Doctors of AIIMS, RML, Indira Gandhi Hospitals end strike on Supreme Court's call

·Aug 20, 2024, 07:10 am

Kolkata rape and murder case: Health Ministry writes to heads of Central Govt hospitals to enhance security of healthcare facilities

·Apr 22, 2024, 12:31 pm

Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for video call with doctor, tells AIIMS to form medical board to examine him

Rishikesh
·Jan 05, 2024, 03:17 pm

Unaware Of Hole In Heart, One Of 41 Trapped In Tunnel, Undergoes Operation At AIIMS, Rishikesh

Uttar Pradesh
·Dec 05, 2023, 03:22 pm

Update On Expansion Of New AIIMS In Uttar Pradesh

·Aug 28, 2023, 01:10 pm

AIIMS doctors save infant mid-air

·Aug 26, 2023, 10:18 am

AIIMS conducts in-house teaching session for its plastic surgery residents

Rishikesh
·Aug 24, 2023, 01:54 pm

CBI Books AIIMS, Rishikesh Official, 2 Pvt Firms For ‘Wrongful Procurement’ Of Medical Equipment Worth Rs 6.57 Cr

Rishikesh
·Aug 23, 2023, 02:20 pm

Equipment Procurement 'Scam': CBI Files FIR Against AIIMS Rishikesh, Two Others

·Aug 21, 2023, 03:26 pm

Jagdeep Dhankar Delivers Convocation Address At The 48th AIIMS Convocation

Bihar
·Aug 20, 2023, 11:19 pm

Tejashwi Yadav again writes to Union Health Minister for AIIMS, Darbhanga

·Aug 15, 2023, 07:23 pm

Pathak was a tireless crusader for improved sanitation, says Congress

·Aug 13, 2023, 06:22 pm

Kharge says Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick', Mandaviya points to UPA's 'failure'

Delhi
·Jul 24, 2023, 06:12 pm

Woman commits suicide in South Delhi

·Jul 05, 2023, 06:37 am

Gang of impersonators giving NEET exam on behalf of actual candidates busted, four held (Lead)

Rishikesh
·Jun 22, 2023, 03:29 pm

Social Awareness Program On Women's Urinary & Sexual Issues At AIIMS Rishikesh

