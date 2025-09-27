Kerala will get AIIMS at an appropriate time: Union Minister J.P. Nadda

Kollam (Kerala), Sep 27 (IANS) Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda addressed the longstanding demand for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kerala during his visit to the state on Saturday.

Speaking at the BJP State Executive meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, J.P. Nadda acknowledged the state's aspirations and assured that the Centre is actively considering the proposal.

"The demand for an AIIMS in Kerala is recognized and at the appropriate time it will be announced and it will be set up at the appropriate place."

J.P. Nadda stated the Union government is committed to enhancing healthcare infrastructure across the country, and Kerala's request is under serious consideration.

He emphasised that the establishment of such institutions is part of the government's broader vision to improve medical education and healthcare services nationwide.

The Kerala government has been advocating for an AIIMS in the state for several years, citing the need for advanced medical research and quality healthcare services.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reiterated this demand, urging the Centre to expedite the decision-making process.

"The people of Kerala have long awaited an AIIMS, and we hope the Centre will prioritise this request," she said.

J.P. Nadda's remarks come amidst ongoing discussions about the location and feasibility of the proposed AIIMS in Kerala.

While the state government has identified potential sites, including land in Kinalur, Kozhikode, the final decision rests with the Union government.

Incidentally, J.P. Nadda’s statement comes at a time when Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi has on a few occasions said that the AIIMS should be located in Alappuzha district highlighting the district’s inadequate healthcare infrastructure and the project’s potential to spur development.

Gopi further said that if political hurdles prevent Alappuzha from hosting the institute, he would advocate for its establishment in Thrissur, his Parliamentary constituency.

Gopi’s remarks have sparked controversy within the Kerala BJP, with several leaders distancing themselves from his statement who said that the party’s official position is to let the Centre decide the AIIMS location based on established criteria, emphasizing that Gopi’s comments reflect his personal view, not the party’s stance.

