Agnipath scheme
J·Jul 26, 2024, 12:32 pm
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accuses the Congress party of doing politics on the Agniveer Scheme
J·Jul 26, 2024, 06:34 am
"Agnipath-a necessary reform in Army" says PM Modi, hits out at opposition for misleading youth
J·Jul 02, 2024, 07:51 am
Martyred Agniveer's kin say 'got Rs 1.08 cr aid from Modi govt' day after Rahul slammed scheme in Parliament
J·Jul 02, 2024, 05:50 am
Portions of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
J·Feb 05, 2024, 12:48 pm
Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on freeze in appointments after Agnipath scheme
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
AAP will fully support Agnipath scheme: Arvind Kejriwal
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Over 59,000 register for Agnipath scheme
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins With Adjournments
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Security Beefed Up In UP's Gorakhpur Amid Protest Over Agnipath Scheme
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Army Issues Notification For Agniveer Recruitment Amid Protest
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Plea In SC Challenges Constitutional Validity Of Agnipath Scheme
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Five Fake Army Aspirants Held For Provoking Violence In UP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kharge Slams Agnipath, Says Congress To Protest From Sunday
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Govt 'Ready To Talk' To Protesters
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NSUI Workers Protest Against Agnipath Scheme In Dehradun, Burn Effigies Of Modi, Rajnath, Dhami
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Agnipath Protests In Odisha, Agitators-police Face-off In Cuttack
