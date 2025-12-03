478 Agniveers pass out of Army Ordnance Corps Centre, Secunderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (IANS) A total of 478 Agniveers on Wednesday passed out of the prestigious Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre, Secunderabad here after successfully completing the basic and advanced military training.

The military training for the newly inducted Agniveers batch serial number 06/25 began on May 1 under the Agnipath Scheme launched on June 14, 2022, by the Ministry of Defence.

During rigorous training, the Agniveers underwent a 31-week curriculum, designed to achieve the desired national aim. The Agniveers have exhibited exceptional dedication, discipline, and physical prowess, which would result in outstanding warriors in days to come, a defence statement said.

The traditional Passing out Parade (POP) was held at the renowned 'RU Parade Ground' (Drill Square) and was witnessed by an impressive display of precision and camaraderie, as the Agniveers showcased their newly acquired marching skills and commitment.

During the momentous occasion, these brave soldiers took an oath and officially joined the ranks of the Army Ordnance Corps in the presence of the AOC fraternity.

The event was reviewed by Col K Shaji, Officiating Commandant, AOC Centre and other military officials who commended the Agniveers for their unwavering dedication and impressive achievements throughout their training period.

Col Shaji, Officiating Commandant AOC Centre, in his speech complimented the Agniveers for completing the rigorous training and moulding themselves into skilled soldiers as the future of the Indian Army and also wished them for their future endeavours during their tenure in the field and peace areas.

The reviewing Officer also complimented the highly competent Instructors of AOC Centre for their tireless efforts in shaping the Agniveers into trained soldiers and for presenting an excellent show of parade full of josh, courage and camaraderie. He further expressed his gratitude towards the parents of the Agniveers who have been brave enough to send their sons to serve the nation by joining the Indian Army.

--IANS

ms/svn