    Zebra Technologies to lay off 700 employees amid slowdown in sales

    Pankaj Sharma
    August30/ 2023
    New Delhi: Zebra Technologies is laying off 700 employees, or more than 7 per cent of its workforce, amid a slowdown in sales. It is a significantly deeper cutback than previously expected from the maker of marking, tracking, and computer printing technologies, reports Chicago Business. The job cuts were disclosed in a securities filing in the US and in recent calls with investors.
    “Zebra has a track record of judiciously managing our operating expenses and investments with a long-term view.

    Our disciplined approach has enabled our long history of success, preparing us to succeed in challenging times,” the company said in a statement. “While we are currently facing a difficult and uncertain business environment, we believe these actions are needed to reprioritise and invest in parts of our business that will strengthen our business for the long run,” it added. The job cuts came amid a slowdown in sales, following a pandemic boom.

    —IANS

