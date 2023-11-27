Your Weekly Horoscope from Aries to Pisces (27 Nov - 03 Dec 2023)

Navigate the cosmic currents with our Weekly Horoscope! From Aries to Pisces, explore what the stars have in store for you (27 Nov - 03 Dec 2023).

Weekly Horoscope By- "Acharya Sunny Tiwari Shastri"



Aries:

For Aries individuals, this week seems incredibly positive. New opportunities to increase income will arise. All your plans will succeed, especially in your job where responsibilities will increase. Health remains good, and any discord with your life partner will resolve. Students might feel a bit bored with their usual routine this week. However, the next two days after this week will bring significant progress in your professional life, keeping your health in a pleasant state, leaving you content.





Remedy: Feed flour to fishes.



Taurus:

This week will see the completion of pending tasks for Taurus individuals. New chances to earn money will come up, but job seekers might face some hurdles. There might be negative news or instances where work needs to be done without enthusiasm. Health might have minor issues, but nothing major to worry about. Marital life will be enjoyable, and students will excel in exams and tests. The following two days after this week will bring ongoing support from family, maintaining good relations with siblings.





Remedy: Offer Modak to Lord Ganesha.





Gemini:

This week looks quite favorable for Gemini individuals. Opportunities to earn money will arise, and all work will be completed on time. Efforts made by opponents to cause harm will fail. Those in jobs will witness progress in their fields. Students might divert their attention from studies to other activities this week. Health will remain stable, and a good time will be spent with your life partner. The days after this week might require you to go out for work-related tasks.





Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.





Cancer:

This week, individuals with the Cancer sign will be under the influence of Saturn. Avoid thinking about harming anyone. Success will come only with significant efforts in every task. Those in jobs should organize and keep all essential documents safe. Businesspersons should avoid lending money. Students might lose focus on studies. There might be tension with your life partner. However, the following two days will keep you healthy, enhancing your physical abilities and well-being, enabling you to fulfill livelihood tasks.





Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha.





Leo:

You'll feel relieved from work pressure this week and find opportunities to relax. Those in jobs will feel positive while working. Businesspersons will experience increased pace in their work. Pay attention to health as there might be a fear of injuries this week. Students might face distractions in studies. Marital life will remain sweet. Due to external tasks, you might feel continuous pressure to be busy. During this time, you might need to spend money, leading to sudden tensions with your spouse.





Remedy: Have a glimpse of Lord Shiva.





Virgo:

If you've been seeking employment for a while, all obstacles will vanish this week. Businesspersons will remain very busy in their work. All planned activities will be successful. You'll also get an opportunity to participate in religious events. Marital relations will remain pleasant. Students will perform well in class. Health might need attention during this time, requiring proper treatment.





Remedy: Feed birds.





Libra:

This time is good. Pending tasks will be completed. Work will progress swiftly. Fortune will favor you, bringing unexpected financial gains. Business expansion is foreseen. New relations will form. Business will be sweet, and there will be satisfaction from in-laws. There will be progress in fame and prestige. The last three days of this week will bring progress in job and business areas. Relations with authorities will not only remain cordial but your talents will also be recognized.





Remedy: Visit Hanuman Ji.





Scorpio:

The week will remain average. There will be improvements in health. There will be profits in business, but problems will arise. There will be more struggle and hard work. Vehicle-related happiness might decrease. Be cautious while traveling. Solve family-related issues. Achievements in bravery and prestige are foreseen. Relatives will bring happiness. Utilize opportunities. There will be not only harmony but also appreciation of your abilities during this time. The period will be conducive to health.





Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.





Sagittarius:

Physical health will decline. Energy will be lacking. There will be more hustle, compulsion, and helplessness. There might be minor issues in business, but solutions will arise. Pay attention to dignity and respect. Travel cautiously. There will be sudden conflicts with relatives. However, in the last three days of this week, you'll make good progress in the field of knowledge and sciences. You'll find happiness in your partner's behavior in relationships.





Remedy: Offer Durva grass to Lord Ganesha.





Capricorn:

The week will be varied for Capricorn individuals. If someone is upset with you, you'll successfully appease them this week. All new plans will be successful. Those in jobs should prepare to take on new responsibilities. Health will remain good, and marital life will be pleasant. You'll continue your light exercise regimen alongside work.





Remedy: Feed food to Virgins.





Aquarius:

This week, you'll approach every task with confidence and achieve success. It's a good time for those in jobs. You'll put your heart into your work and keep your superiors happy. There will be praise for your work from all around. Furthermore, family support will be received, and you'll provide family members with new and special facilities. Avoid laziness and improve relationships with your partner. However, some financial matters will remain subject to terms and conditions. The last three days will keep you harmonious in married life.





Remedy: Visit Lord Shiva.





Pisces:

The difficulties you've faced due to Saturn's influence won't end this week. Avoid trusting strangers. Exercise caution in jobs. Health will be fine, but unnecessary worry will persist. Problems in romantic relationships will diminish. However, hard work will be necessary for financial investments and foreign matters.





Remedy: Recite Sankat Mochan.



