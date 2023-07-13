With monsoon, conjunctivitis cases on the rise in UP

Lucknow: The increase in cases of conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, has been reported by hospitals in Lucknow since the beginning of the monsoon season.

Medical professionals have cautioned the public against using over-the-counter (OTC) remedies because of the risk of adverse effects.

According to officials of KGMU, SPM Civil and Lokbandhu Hospital, the doctors used to attend to 35-40 patients with conjunctivitis daily before the monsoon, which has increased to 40-46 daily now.

They attributed it to an increase in disease-causing bacteria due to favourable growing conditions.

They also said that anyone experiencing symptoms such as eye redness, discharge, crusty eyes, eyelid sticking or glueing upon waking, blurred vision, light sensitivity, and irritation should seek medical attention immediately.

An ophthalmologist at KGMU Dr Arun Kumar Sharma said, "Patients usually complain of early symptoms like watery and cloudy eyes. Most of them avoid consulting a doctor and choose to use over-the-counter eye drops from local medical stores."

In addition, he highlighted the significance of good hygiene practises as a preventative measure.

"Regularly cutting nails and keeping the surroundings clean can help prevent pink eye. Most patients who come in are between the ages of 10 and 30. Diabetics should take special care," he added.

Dr. Siddharth Agrawal, another ophthalmologist at KGMU, said, "People, especially those with low immunity, are prone to infection. It usually takes five to seven days to heal. However, patients should avoid rubbing their eyes as it can aggravate complications."

Dr. Ajay Shankar Tripathi, Lokbandhu's medical superintendent, emphasised the importance of using fresh towels and clean sheets to avoid infection.—Inputs from Agencies