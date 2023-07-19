    Menu
    India

    Will win bigger mandate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls under PM Modi's leadership: NDA resolution

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July19/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Tuesday, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) declared its intention to run in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would win a third consecutive term with a "huge majority" of the vote.

    A coalition of 26 opposition parties met in Bengaluru on the same day the BJP's allies met to draught a resolution praising the country's progress and expressing confidence in Modi's leadership.

    The opposition, according to the 39 parties represented at the NDA conference today, is experiencing an identity and relevance problem. "Today, the opposition is confused and disoriented," their resolution read.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :2024 Lok Sabha polls PM Narendra Modi NDA BJP majority Modi's leadership
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in