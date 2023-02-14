    Menu
    Health

    Why men are at higher risk from COVID-19 decoded

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February14/ 2023

    Tokyo: Researchers have found differences between men and women in a type of immune cell and in the way antibodies are made in response to COVID-19. This may explain why men are more likely to get sick from the disease.

    The cellular basis for the increased risk of COVID-19 infection in males remains unclear.

    The researchers at Osaka University in Japan have now found sex-specific changes in a kind of immune cell called regulatory T cells, or "Treg cells," and in the production of proteins called antibodies.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :HealthTags :Covid Higher risk of Covid immune cell Men vs women
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in