Why men are at higher risk from COVID-19 decoded

Tokyo: Researchers have found differences between men and women in a type of immune cell and in the way antibodies are made in response to COVID-19. This may explain why men are more likely to get sick from the disease.

The cellular basis for the increased risk of COVID-19 infection in males remains unclear.

The researchers at Osaka University in Japan have now found sex-specific changes in a kind of immune cell called regulatory T cells, or "Treg cells," and in the production of proteins called antibodies.—Inputs from Agencies