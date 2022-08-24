Why Kiara Advani bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is set to appear in the upcoming episode of the Karan Johar hosted chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' along with actor Shahid Kapoor, once bitchslapped her 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor in her head.

In an interesting Bingo game, Kiara revealed why she bitchslapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. "It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene," Kiara said.

Karan immediately validated her decision to bitchslap Shahid and said, "If I were made to wait for eight hours for a discussion on shoes, I would bitchslap too."

The new episode will see sizzling conversations around love, family, marriage and the Bollywood grandeur as Kiara and Shahid bring their honest, candid side to the couch.

'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 streams new episodes every Thursday at 12 midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

—IANS